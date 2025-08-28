/Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar credits Rahul Gandhi as Executive Producer; fans wonder if it is the Congress leader

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The first teaser of the film was dropped last month, in July, on Singh’s birthday, and the film promises to be a thriller, an engaging watch. The film recently raised curiosity over a credit name. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a certain Rahul Gandhi being credited as an Executive Producer in the teaser. Social media has been speculating whether the credit reel mentions Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or not.

Memes and jokes have flooded social media handles ever since the name was spotted, with many pointing out how Gandhi may have gone through a career change.

Rahul Gandhi, the Executive Producer of Dhurandhar

Rahul Gandhi's name raises eyebrows as Netizens shared screenshots of the credit reel, questioning if the leader of the opposition had indeed stepped into Bollywood. Another asked in disbelief, “Which line have you joined?” Another said, "Can someone clarify if this is THE RAHUL GANDHI?"

The truth about producer Rahul Gandhi

The truth is not as dramatic. Rahul Gandhi credited for Dhurandhar is not the politician but a film producer who shares the same name. The producer has backed several projects, including Akshay Kumar’s Rustom, Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man, and Rocket Boys, among others.

About Dhurandhar

While the first look of the film was shared on Ranveer Singh’s birthday in July, the teaser will be unveiled on the big screen this Friday. It will be attached to the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Param Sundari, releasing in cinemas on August 29.

Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar releases theatrically on 5 December 2025.