/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar shoot halted as more than 100 crew members fall sick on sets in Leh

Ranveer Singh's upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar has grabbed the attention of netizens ever since it was announced, and a glimpse of it was shown. The film is currently under production and is being shot in Leh. In the latest development, as per reports, more than 100 crew members have been rushed to the hospital late at night.

More details of the Dhurandhar film incident in Leh

As per a report of ANI, around 120 crew members working on the sets of the action-thriller on Sunday, August 17, rushed to the SNM Hospital in Leh due to food poisoning. As per the report, the medical superintendent said, "Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated".

The superintendent further added, "Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis, and headache. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients to manage the treatment and for crowd management".

"This happened on the film's sets. They had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending". The makers are yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

All about Dhurandhar

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.