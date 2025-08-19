/Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards reveals suffering two miscarriages: 'I was just distraught'

Perrie Edwards, who gained global stardom after becoming a member of the popular girl group Little Mix, formed during the eighth season of reality show The X Factor UK in 2011, which they eventually won. The English singer recently made a harrowing revelation of suffering from two miscarriages.

Perrie Edwards on suffering miscarriages

Perrie revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while six months pregnant, about a year after welcoming her son Axel. And another miscarriage was one before Axel was born.

In an episode of We Need To Talk with Paul C Brunson podcast, Perrie Edwards broke down while she confessed this. Perrie stated, "I've never spoken about it before, and nobody knows. I was rehearsing for the last Little Mix tour, and I thought, 'I don't feel good'. Every symptom under the sun. I was like, 'I think I'm pregnant.

She further said, "We went for what was a 20-week scan, but we were 22 weeks, and that was just the worst day of my life. Like, horrendous. I just knew something was wrong in the scan. I've never experienced an out-of-body experience where everything goes in slow motion."

"I remember sobbing. I was just distraught. We lost the baby at, like, 24 weeks. The first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, 'Oh, that's hard. ' But I think when you're 24 weeks and you've planned out that room and all these things, it's really hard", Perrie said.

Perrie Edwards' relationship timeline

Perrie Edwards was engaged to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik in 2013, whom she met on The X Factor UK in 2011. They broke it off in August 2015.

In February 2017, it was confirmed that she was dating English footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. She gave birth to a son in August 2021. In June 2022, the couple announced their engagement.

Perrie Edwards' rise to stardom

Being part of the group The Little Mix, they won several accolades, including Brit Awards. As part of Little Mix, Edwards achieved five number-one singles and nineteen top-ten entries on the UK Singles Chart. The group went on indefinite hiatus in 2022.