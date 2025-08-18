/Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira praises Karisma Kapoor amid family feud over Rs 300 billion fortune: She is a very good mother

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in England on June 12 this year due to a cardiac arrest after accidentally swallowing a bee. The late industrialist’s tragic death left most in shock.

However, post his death, his family- wife Priya Kapoor and mother Rani Kapur’s bitter public feud over inheritance, has dominated the headlines. Now, his sister Mandhira has spoken up about the family feud and even praised Karisma Kapoor for being a good mother.

For the uninitiated, Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003 to 2016 and shared daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kian Raj Kapur.

Sunjay Kapoor’s sister praises Karisma

Amid all the family feud, Mandhira Kapur, sister of Sunjay Kapur, has praised Karisma Kapoor in an interview and said, “She is a mother. She is a very good mother, I have to give her that. She has done a very good job of letting the family be one, which is…you know..I commend her in that.”

She added, “I think the kids have been close, and they’ve had a great relationship. Hopefully, somehow, we can carry that on and let the family be one again because she is looking out for her kids like any mother would, and that’s what she is doing.”

Mandhira also hoped that the family could put differences aside and become a big unit again. “My father and mother have been obsessed with their grandchildren. Samaira and Kiaan are always a big part of this family. We are very proud of them and have a lot of love for them. Dad used to dote on them; my mom dotes on them. They are a part of our family and will always be, there’s no question about it. My brother doted on them. They come over, they have come and met mom. We are all together.”

After divorcing Karisma, Sunjay married Priya Sachdeva, and the couple shared a son together. Priya also has a daughter from her previous marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Mandhira on family feud

In an interview with ANI earlier, Mandhira Kapur claimed that the family has been treated like strangers. “Within days, everything has been taken away from the family. There should have been some respect given to my mother, who is one of the founders with my father. Sona Comstar was built because of my father,” Mandhira said.

Earlier, in a letter to the board of Sona Group, Rani Kapur, the mother of Sunjay and Mandhira Kapur, alleged that she is the sole beneficiary of Surinder Kapur’s (her husband) empire and the majority shareholder of the group, including Sona Comstar.

Rani also claimed that she was forced to sign documents to appoint her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, as the non-executive director on the board. Later, the company issued a cease-and-desist notice to Rani Kapur, claiming that she has not had any role in the company since 2019.