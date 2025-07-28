/Did Karisma Kapoor claim her share in former husband Sunjay Kapur’s property? Here’s the truth

There have been numerous discussions surrounding Karisma Kapoor and her children, Kiaan Kapur and Samaira Kapur, regarding their share in late business tycoon Sunjay Kapur’s massive estate. Sunjay died in June due to cardiac arrest. Last week, his mother, Rani Kapur, asked for the cancellation of the AGM of Sona Comstar –a company that Sunjay headed. The late businessman’s mother alleged that she was coerced and alleged ‘misuse of documents’.

Has Karisma asked for a share in Sunjay Kapur’s estate

Setting the record straight once and for all, the sources close to Karisma Kapoor have stated that the actress has no involvement or stake in the property matters of her former husband. Karisma and Sunjay married in 2003 and got divorced in 2016. The couple shared two children – Samaira and Kiaan.

Recently, speculation was circulating that Karisma had wanted to claim her share in Sunjay's estate; however, a source close to the family has rubbished any such rumors.

The sources further claimed that Karisma is in no way connected to any property. “She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in anyway," the sources added. They asserted that Karisma's children are the rightful heirs of the late businessman's property and will receive what is due to them.

It is further said that Karisma's focus at the moment is only the well-being of her children.

Sunjay Kapur’s death

Sunjay passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing Polo on June 12 this year. Being the Chairman of the $3.6 billion Sona Comstar Group, he has left behind assets estimated to be worth more than ₹30,000 crore.

Ahead of Comstar’s AGM, Sunjay's mother issued a public statement claiming that she holds the majority stake in the group and is hence the legal heir to the estate.

She also alleged that her son’s death was not natural as it was perceived. Rani Kapur has alleged that Sanjay Kapur's death is being wrongly labelled, adding that the facts point to something 'far more troubling.'

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines," said her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar to ANI. "She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," he added.

She alleged she had been pressured into signing documents after her son’s death and accused “certain people” of falsely claiming to represent the family, a statement widely seen as a reference to Sunjay’s wife Priya.