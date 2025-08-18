/Jana Duggar announces her pregnancy with a sweet post on Instagram: 'A little bundle of joy joining our family'

American Television personality Jana Duggar is pregnant! The Counting On star is expecting her first child with her husband, Stephen Wissmann. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to announce the happy news in a joint statement days after celebrating their first anniversary on August 15.



“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family!” stated the description of a three-slide carousel that depicts Wissmann kissing Duggar as she cradles her baby bump.



Jana is best known for featuring in reality shows like Counting On and 19 Kids and Counting.

Jana also posted pictures from the maternity session that showed off her expanding baby belly.

Fans were overejoyed with the news and took to comment section to extend their good wishes and congratulate the parents-to-be.



“Yay! Actual tears I am so happy for you. I think this is my favourite Duggar pregnancy announcement ever,” one person wrote.



“I’m so happy for Jana. She waited for the right Prince to marry and now bout to be a a wonderful mom ever❤️,” another commented.



“ Why do I feel like I just found out a good friend is pregnant? Congratulations! This news made my day,” third person said.

About Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann's relationship



On August 15, 2024, Duggar married Stephen Wissmann, brother-in-law of her younger brother, Jeremiah. They had been in a relationship some years before and stayed in touch after initially breaking up.



The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and Stephen, a pilot by profession, shared a beautiful note to mark the occasion.



“I know this is a day late, but yesterday I was SO blessed to have celebrated one year of life and marriage with my best friend,” he wrote on Instagram Aug. 16. “Thru the ups and downs, life with you only keeps getting better and better! Love you more than ever @janamduggar!!!!!”