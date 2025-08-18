Aamir Khan's borther, actor-filmmaker Faisal Khan has lashed out at the actor and his family and declared he will be cutting ties with them at a press conference on Monday evening. Faisal addressed the media, and explained why he had decided to cut ties. Faisal also revealed that how he was reportedly drugged by the family and forcefully kept in a mental asylum. He also claimed that Aamir Khan had an affair while he was married to his first wife, Reena Dutta and had an 'illegal child' with a journalist.

Faissal Khan claims Aamir Khan had child out of wedlock



At the press conference, Faissal stated that his family wanted him to get married when Aamir was living with Kiran Rao. However, in a letter stating his reasons why he didn’t want to, he claims he mentioned how Aamir had a child out of wedlock. He said at the press conference, “My family was pressuring me to get married. I was so angry, I wrote a letter stating what my family had done.”

He added, “Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines, unka illegal baccha tha, out of wedlock (he had an illegitimate child). He was living with Kiran at that time (of this incident).” Faissal also mentioned that many in his family had not had successful marriages and hence were not in a position to advise him about getting married.

Faissal Khan severs ties with family



Faisal's comments come a day after he announced on Instagram that he was severing ties with his family. The Mela actor had written in a post, “With a heavy heart yet renewed courage, I wish to share that I have severed all family ties, as declared through a public notice. This step, though difficult, is essential for my healing and growth. Life now enters a new chapter of freedom, dignity, and self-discovery — one that I embrace with positivity, truth, and strength.”



On Monday, at the press conference, he was accompanied by his lawyer. Faissal reiterated that he had been drugged by his family under the guise of mental health and being placed under ‘house arrest’ for a year after a stint at a nursing home.



He had made similar claims earlier as wel,l which had prompted Aamir's family to release a joint statement expressing distress over what they described as 'hurtful and misleading' portrayals of family members.



The statement was signed by a large number of family members, including Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, and Pablo Khan.