/'Distressed by his words’: Aamir Khan’s family breaks silence on brother Faissal’s ‘locked for a year’ allegation

Days after Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, made a series of shocking allegations against the superstar and their family, Aamir and his family have responded with an official statement, expressing that they are distressed by Faissal's words. Faissal Khan, a former actor, has accused his brother and the entire family of locking him in a house for a year, claiming that he had schizophrenia, a chronic and severe mental disorder. However, in the statement, the Mela actor's family has emphasised that all the decisions were taken after consultation with multiple medical professionals.

The statement shared by Aamir Khan’s family reads, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”