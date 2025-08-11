/'Distressed by his words’: Aamir Khan’s family breaks silence on brother Faissal’s ‘locked for a year’ allegation

Aamir Khan and his family have shared an official statement regarding his brother and former actor Faissal Khan's shocking claims against the family. In an interview, Faissal claimed that he was locked for a year.
Days after Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, made a series of shocking allegations against the superstar and their family, Aamir and his family have responded with an official statement, expressing that they are distressed by Faissal's words. Faissal Khan, a former actor, has accused his brother and the entire family of locking him in a house for a year, claiming that he had schizophrenia, a chronic and severe mental disorder. However, in the statement, the Mela actor's family has emphasised that all the decisions were taken after consultation with multiple medical professionals.
Aamir Khan's family has released an official statement, saying that they are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of their family.
The statement shared by Aamir Khan’s family reads, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family.”
Further, the statement reads, “It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family.We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.”