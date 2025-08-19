/Over 100 crew members of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandar land in hospital after mass food poisoning

Over 100 crew members of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar suffered from food poisoning incident in Leh district of Ladakh. All the crew members were shifted to Leh Hospital where the doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.

The whole crew was busy shooting the movie when all of them suddenly felt stomach pain, vomiting, and headache. All the crew members were shifted to the Sajal Narboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh.

The cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is being directed by Aditya Dhar.

The authorities later took the food samples from the same place to ascertain the cause. Hospital officials said that the situation was brought under control by immediately calling staff from all departments.

"We effectively controlled the rush of patients. Police also stepped in to control the crowded emergency ward and prevent chaos, '' said a local doctor.