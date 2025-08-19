/Over 100 crew members of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandar land in hospital after mass food poisoning

Over 100 crew members of Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie Dhurandhar had to be taken to the hospital due to food poisoning. Here's what happened.
Over 100 crew members of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar suffered from food poisoning incident in Leh district of Ladakh. All the crew members were shifted to Leh Hospital where the doctors said it was a case of mass food poisoning.
The whole crew was busy shooting the movie when all of them suddenly felt stomach pain, vomiting, and headache. All the crew members were shifted to the Sajal Narboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital in Leh.
The cast of the film includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is being directed by Aditya Dhar.
The authorities later took the food samples from the same place to ascertain the cause. Hospital officials said that the situation was brought under control by immediately calling staff from all departments.
"We effectively controlled the rush of patients. Police also stepped in to control the crowded emergency ward and prevent chaos, '' said a local doctor.
The administration confirmed to WION that all the patients are stable and most of them were discharged after the treatment. The authorities are now eagerly waiting for the laboratory reports of the food samples. According to the officials, to fix accountability, such incidents also raise questions over safety standards at large-scale shooting locations in sensitive areas like Leh. Most of the crew that was taken to the hospital was local crew from Leh district.