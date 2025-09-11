/High Court protects Aishwarya Rai's personality rights, no misuse of her name and image

Days after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court for protection of her publicity and personality rights, the court passed the judgment in favour of the actress.

The former Miss Universe has been granted the actress's personality rights, restraining from misusing the actress's attributes for any personal benefit without her consent.



In the judgment passed after a hearing on Thursday (Sept 11), the court has issued directions over the unauthorised usage of the actor's identity and using her name in any wrong way or for commercial benefits.

Justice Tejas Karia has also retrained people from using the actress's details, like photos and names, through AI tools or in any other way.

Delhi High Court grants relief to Aishwarya Rai

“Any infringement of the plaintiff's personality rights, while causing confusion amongst the members of the public regarding endorsement or sponsorship of a product or service by the plaintiff, will also lead to dilution of the plaintiff's reputation and goodwill,” the order said, as per Indian Today.

The court also highlights Bachchan's contribution to the entertainment industry for several years, adding that she has served as a brand ambassador of several renowned brands and companies.

“She has garnered significant goodwill and reputation such that the members of the public repose their trust in the brands endorsed by her,” Justice Karia noted.

The court also highlighted that usage of their identity may not only cause commercial detriment to them but also impact their right to live with dignity, as per Bar and Bench.



During the hearing, senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that her identity has not only been used to sell merchandise but also for pornographic purposes.

"It is shocking. Her morphed pictures are being used. It is all AI-generated.

There are intimate photographs, completely unreal... Her image, her persona, her likeness is being used to satisfy someone’s sexual desire. He [defendant] is collecting money by putting my face and name," Sethi stated.