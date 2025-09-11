/Move over FOMO; Cillian Murphy's ROMO is the new trend

Cillian Murphy has surprised his fans with a new trend called ROMO while promoting his latest film, Steve. When asked about Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated project, The Odyssey, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Oppenheimer actor with a signature dry humour stated, "Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: relief of missing out.” The joke instantly caught the attention of the fans online, as in the era dominated by FOMO (fear of missing out), Murphy’s ROMO is a trend that is loved by introverts because sometimes, missing out isn’t a curse but a blessing.

Murphy On Christopher Nolan’s -The Odyssey

Even though the actor is not part of Nolan’s The Odyssey, he expressed admiration for his longtime collaborator. “If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it’s Christopher Nolan. He is one in a million. I can’t wait to see what he does with it,” Murphy said.

The Academy Award-winning actor has worked with Nolan on six films, including Batman Begins, Inception and the critically acclaimed Oppenheimer, which awarded both of them Oscars. Their partnership is said to be one of modern cinema’s most powerful director-actor duos.

ROMO- The answer to FOMO for introverts

While FOMO has dominated social media culture for a long period of time, it has also contributed to anxiety when people see others attending parties, travelling or landing opportunities. On the other hand, ROMO flips the script as instead of obsessing over what you are not part of, ROMO celebrates the calm that comes from stepping back or taking a break.

How ROMO helps your mental health and its rise

ROMO gives you a feeling of peace rather than panic when saying “no” to any plans. It helps to save time and energy from endless commitments, and people can choose solitude, reflection, or authenticity over social pressure. The casual statement from Murphy may have just given traction to a growing cultural shift.

Mental health experts have already been talking about ROMO as a counterbalance to the stress of FOMO. With increasing pressure from social media feeds, ROMO impresses those who want to prefer themselves and embrace boundaries. If FOMO defined the 2010s, maybe the 2020s will belong to ROMO and Murphy just might be its most unlikely ambassador.

Besides ROMO, the conversation at TIFF didn’t stop with The Odyssey. When asked about the highly awaited Peaky Blinders movie, Murphy replied only, “Oh, I can’t tell you.”

While fans may need to be patient for news about Tommy Shelby’s return, Murphy’s schedule remains full with Steve, the TIFF premiere directed by Tim Mielants and written by Max Porter. As he takes a step back from Nolan’s universe (at least for now), Murphy has definitely sparked a conversation about ROMO on social media.