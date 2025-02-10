Ever since HBO announced a new Harry Potter series, fans have been busy speculating and sharing their dream casting choices for the reboot. Among the most popular picks has been Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, with many hoping to see him take on the role of the Dark Lord himself, Voldemort.

Is Cillian Murphy joining Harry Potter?

Fans may get their wish, at least partially. According to industry scooper Daniel Richtman, Murphy is being considered for the role of Professor Quirrell rather than Voldemort.

Quirrell, the timid Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, ultimately becomes a vessel for Voldemort, serving as his temporary host. Whether this rumour turns out to be true or just misdirection remains to be seen.

What we know about the reboot

The only confirmed details so far are that the HBO series will faithfully adapt all seven books, with the first season expected to debut in 2026. Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on The Man in the High Castle, His Dark Materials, and Succession, will serve as showrunner.

Potential cast rumours

While no official casting announcements have been made, several high-profile names have been rumoured for key roles. Mark Strong is reportedly in the running to play Albus Dumbledore, Rachel Weisz is being considered for Minerva McGonagall, Brett Goldstein may take on the role of Hagrid, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge is rumoured to be up for Petunia Dursley.

As exciting as these choices are, fans will have to wait for HBO to make an official announcement later this year.

