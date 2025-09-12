/Chinese actor Yu Menglong, best known for The Eternal Love dies at 37, agency issues statement

Renowned Chinese actor Yu Menglong, aka Alan Yu, who has been part of shows including Go Princess Go and The Legend of White Snake, among others, has died at the age of 37. His agency has confirmed his death after rumours began circulating on the social media platform Weibo. After the news of his untimely death, condolences began pouring in from fans and colleagues in the industry.

What was the exact cause of Yu Menglong's death?

As per reports, the news of his death began to spread when a paparazzi reporter broke the information in a post, which has now been deleted. This sparked concern among fans, and they soon began to reach out to the management team of the actor for confirmation of the post.

The post of the reporter stated, "I got news today that Yu Menglong, the lead actor of Eternal Love and Go Princess Go, passed away in Beijing after falling off a building. An insider told me that Yu Menglong was having a meal with 5 – 6 good friends at a friend’s house on September 9. On September 11, at around 2 am, Yu Menglong went to the bedroom to sleep and locked the door from the inside. At around 6 am, as his friends were leaving, they didn’t see him. When they went downstairs, they discovered his body. A neighbor who was walking their dog saw and called the police. The police have already ruled out this being a criminal case. The cause is still being investigated."

After the first post was deleted, the reporter then shared a follow-up, which further added to speculations and worried fans. It stated, "I got a tip this morning saying Yu Menglong has passed away after falling off a building in Beijing. When I went to the neighborhood where the incident occurred, I saw that the window on the 5th floor of the building was broken, just like what the tip said. After that, I interviewed a staff member in the neighborhood, and they confirmed the person who passed away after falling off a building was indeed male star Yu Menglong. The incident happened at 5 am on the 11th. Yu Menglong fell off the 5th floor and died instantly after hitting the concrete floor."

The management then confirmed his death, said, "With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on September 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong". He died after his reported fall from a residential building in Chaoyang district, Beijing.

Tributes pour in for Yu Menglong

Apart from fans, actress Yang Mi, who featured with Yu Menglong in one of the shows, and Dilraba, posted heartbreaking tributes. One user wrote, "Skimmy, today is a sad day for us. Remember, that we got to know eo because of this drama too. This drama hits differently for me personally, so this news really breaks my heart".

Another user wrote, "A huge part of me didn't want to believe and wished hard that it would just be a rumor. May you rest in peace, Yu Menglong. Truly appreciated you as Bai Zhen in TMOPB life is truly just so short, he was only 37".

All about Yu Menglong

Apart from being an actor, he was also a singer, model, and film director. His entry into the showbiz industry began when he first competed in a 2007 reality show titled My Show. In 2010, he participated in another show, Super Boy, in which he later became a trainee for the boy group Happy Boy Group 8090.

He gained recognition worldwide after playing his role as the 9th prince in the historical show Go Princess Go. He has been part of several shows, including The Legend of White Snake, Eternal Love, All Out of Love, The Love Lasts Two Minds, Who's Not Rebellious Youth, The Fated General, and My Loving Home, among others.