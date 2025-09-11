/Saiyaara OTT release confirmed: When and where to watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's blockbuster movie online



After a bunch of rumours, Saiyaara is finally arriving on OTT screens this September. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film features two newcomers, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Released in June, the movie shattered several box office records and went on to become the highest-grossing romantic Indian film led by debutants.

Months after ruling the box office and earning exceptional numbers, the film is now set to premiere on a digital platform. This gives audiences who missed it in theatres a chance to watch it, and the moviegoers, who loved it a second chance.

When is Saiyaara releasing on OTT?

After much speculation, on September 11, streaming giant Netflix announced that the film will drop on the platform on Sept 1.

Making a big announcement, they wrote, ''Only a few moments are left, then the story of Saiyara will be yours 💫💕

Watch Saiyaara, out 12 September on Netflix..''

Directed by the acclaimed Mohit Suri, the musical romance is backed by Yash Raj Films.

The movie tells an emotional story of Krish Kapoor, a struggling but talented singer, who is waiting for the breakthrough. However, his life changes when he meets talented and shy girl Vani Batra, a writer, who ends up helping Krish as his lyricist. The two work together and end up falling in love. Everything doen't stay a fairytale for long, as it has been revealed that Vani is suffering from Alzheimer's. Soon, Vani starts forgetting everything, including who Krish is. How Krish and Vani fought through all the challenges makes the rest of the story.

The chemistry of both actors has been hailed by the critics and audience as organic. What made this movie even more entertaining is its soulful music.

