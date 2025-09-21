/Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai stadium till Monday for public: Assam CM

A sea of fans flooded the streets of Guwahati to pay their last tribute to the musical legend, Zubeen Garg. On Sept 19, the world received the shocking news of Garg's passing away following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The singer's mortal remains reached Delhi at midnight on Saturday from Singapore, after which they were brought to Guwahati on Air India flight. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the body at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. As soon as the news of the mortal remains reaching Guwahati spread, fans and admirers began gathering outside the airport.

The mortal remains of Garg have been kept at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, also known as Sarusajai Stadium, in Guwahati, Assam, where fans can pay their last respects to the singer.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now shared an update that Zubeen's mortal remains will remain at the stadium until Monday (Sept 22).

Taking to X, Sarma wrote,''More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.''

Sarma has been continuously sharing pictures and videos of fans gathered on the streets to pay their respects to the singer. In one of the videos, thousands of fans were seen shouting "Jai Zubeen da" as the ambulance carrying the singer's mortal remains passed.

Sharing the clip, Sarma wrote in the caption,“A sea of humanity, united in accordance with a farewell to their favourite son. He lived like a king, he is being sent to the heavens like one.”

In one of the clips, the singer’s body was seen kept in a glass casket.

Zubeen's wife pays her tribute

Zubeen's body was also taken to his residence for his family and close relatives. In a video shared by ANI, Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was seen breaking down in tears in front of the body.

Zubeen's death