/Who is D4vd? Know all about the singer involved in death investigation of teen girl

American singer and songwriter David Anthony, aka D4vd, has garnered attention with his recently released music video Romantic Homicide, which has a connection to the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who was reported missing on April 5, 2024. Let's delve into knowing more details about the case, which has become the talk of the town.

All about D4vd's music video and his connection to the death case

As per several reports, a Tesla registered to the singer was discovered on September 8 to have human remains of a teenage girl in the front trunk after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of foul odour coming from the vehicle. Reports suggest that the cause of death is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

In the latest development, D4vd, who was set to perform in San Francisco on September 19 and Los Angeles on September 20 as part of his Withered World Tour, has now been cancelled.

The tour had kicked off on August 5 in Del Mar, California, and had visited cities including Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, and Detroit. Although the main reason behind the cancellation of shows has not yet been revealed.

All about D4vd

Born in Queens, New York City, D4vd's career in music began when he made montages of the video game Fortnite. To avoid copyright issues, he decided to make his own music. Released his music to SoundCloud, including songs such as "You and I" and "Take Me To the Sun". He released the single "Romantic Homicide" on July 20, 2022, after snippets of it went viral on TikTok.

Burke released two songs, "Leave Her" and "2016", as a double single titled "Withering" on February 9, 2024.