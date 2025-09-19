/Homebound: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa’s film selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2026

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, was selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards. On Friday, the announcement was made by Film Federation of India president Firdausul Hasan in Kolkata.

Ghaywan's film has been one of the most-talked-about movies that has been making a lot of noise at the international film festivals, including Cannes 2025 and, most recently, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, the movie has garnered widespread acclaim. It has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category.

At a press conference, selection committee chairperson N Chandra shared that they had chosen out of 24 films from different languages.

“It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched the lives of people,” Chandra said, as per PTI. “We were not judges but coaches. We were searching for players who have made their mark,” he said.

Karan Johar, who has produced the movie through his Dharma Productions, said that he's ‘’deeply honoured and humbled.''

‘’We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world,” he shared.