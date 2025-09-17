Homebound trailer out: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa's film promises to be an emotional story on friendship and equality

Ever since Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, there has been a lot of buzz around the film. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has been loved by the audience at various international film festivals. Homebound is now releasing in its home turf. Ahead of its theatrical release in India, the trailer was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. From the looks of it- the film looks like a tear-jerker which talks of equal opportunity amid caste and religion-based discrimination.

Trailer of Homebound released

The 2 minutes 52 seconds long trailer begins with Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter as Chandan Kumar and Mohammed Shoaib Ali getting in touch with the police recruitment helpline. The two friends belong to the marginal section of society and want to become police officers to earn the respect that they yearn for from society. They meet Janhvi Kapoor along the way, who is also trying to escape the limitations imposed by caste and religion, much like the two boys. How the trio's friendship evolves and fights against all odds is highlighted in the trailer.

International accolades for Homebound

The film received a 9-minute-long standing ovation during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. It emerged as the second runner-up at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in the International People's Choice Award category.

Fans react

Netizens were impressed with the thoughtful trailer and took to social media to comment. One user said, “God, this looks like a tear jerker. I don't wanna read the story it is based upon to avoid spoilers of any kind but this definitely seems a movie with a heart. Happy to see Vishal and Ishaan getting the right project for their calibre,” whereas another comment read, “Was brought to tears,,, hope this work of art gets the appreciation it deserves ❤.”

Homebound, backed by Karan Johar with Martin Scorsese as an executive producer, marks Neeraj Ghaywan’s second feature film after Masaan (2015). The film releases in theatres on September 26.