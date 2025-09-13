/Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound to hit theatres: Check date inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Homebound has earned a lot of praise from critics and the audience alike at the film festivals. The movie is set to hit the theatres soon, here's when it will release in theatres.
Karan Johar's Homebound is set to release in Indian theatres soon. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound has recently garnered huge acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film has been travelling across the world through several prestigious film festivals and is now set for a theatrical release in September.
After being screened at international festivals, the movie will be released in theatres worldwide on September 26..
Sharing the poster of the movie, featuring Ishaan and Vishal, they captioned the post as,''No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.''
The film was recently screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received an outstanding response from the audience. Johar has co-produced the movie alongside Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Before Toronto, the film also premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, the film is adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer. The heartwarming drama revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who are preparing for the national police entrance exam while facing their own struggles and challenges. The movie has been praised for its poignant story and powerful performances.
Early reviews have hailed Homebound as stunning, with many calling it another masterpiece by Neeraj Ghaywan, following his acclaimed Masaan.
Critic Sidhant Adlakha called the movie 'excellent’ in his review for Variety. ''The most riveting turns in “Homebound” are distinctly personal. But given the movie’s careful construction, they radiate outwards and latch on to systemic failings with a sense of righteousness. It’s a film of great tragedy, but one so rooted in beating humanity that you can’t help but be left furious, in addition to teary-eyed, '' he wrote.
Elizabeth Kerr of Screen International called the movie,''empathetic Indian drama.'' ''Chandan’s casual attempt to avoid revealing his surname to a student they meet at the train station, Sudha Bharti (Janhvi Kapoor) – and therefore indicating his caste – is nicely underplayed. Khatter buries Mohammed’s fury at being asked to produce residency papers and a clean police record for a sales job, but the fight between yelling and remaining silent is palpable.'' Kerr wrote.