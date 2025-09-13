Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound to hit theatres: Check date inside

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound to hit theatres: Check date inside

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 18:09 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 18:09 IST
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Homebound to hit theatres: Check date inside

Poster of Homebound Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Homebound has earned a lot of praise from critics and the audience alike at the film festivals. The movie is set to hit the theatres soon, here's when it will release in theatres. 

Karan Johar's Homebound is set to release in Indian theatres soon. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound has recently garnered huge acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film has been travelling across the world through several prestigious film festivals and is now set for a theatrical release in September.

Homebound release: When and where to watch

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After being screened at international festivals, the movie will be released in theatres worldwide on September 26..

Sharing the poster of the movie, featuring Ishaan and Vishal, they captioned the post as,''No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.''

Also read: Watched King the Land yet? 7 K-dramas of Lee Jun-ho you shouldn't miss

Trending Stories

Homebound earns standing ovation at TIFF 2025

The film was recently screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it received an outstanding response from the audience. Johar has co-produced the movie alongside Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Before Toronto, the film also premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Also read: Shreyas Talpade accidentally declined THIS character in Jolly LLB

What is Homebound about?

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles, the film is adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer. The heartwarming drama revolves around two childhood friends, Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), who are preparing for the national police entrance exam while facing their own struggles and challenges. The movie has been praised for its poignant story and powerful performances.

Early reviews have hailed Homebound as stunning, with many calling it another masterpiece by Neeraj Ghaywan, following his acclaimed Masaan.

Critic Sidhant Adlakha called the movie 'excellent’ in his review for Variety. ''The most riveting turns in “Homebound” are distinctly personal. But given the movie’s careful construction, they radiate outwards and latch on to systemic failings with a sense of righteousness. It’s a film of great tragedy, but one so rooted in beating humanity that you can’t help but be left furious, in addition to teary-eyed, '' he wrote.

Elizabeth Kerr of Screen International called the movie,''empathetic Indian drama.'' ''Chandan’s casual attempt to avoid revealing his surname to a student they meet at the train station, Sudha Bharti (Janhvi Kapoor) – and therefore indicating his caste – is nicely underplayed. Khatter buries Mohammed’s fury at being asked to produce residency papers and a clean police record for a sales job, but the fight between yelling and remaining silent is palpable.'' Kerr wrote.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

Share on twitter

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

Trending Topics