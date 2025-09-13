Shreyas Talpade accidentally declined THIS character in Jolly LLB

Actor Shreyas Talpade has charmed audiences with his amazing performances in both Bollywood and Marathi cinema. But do you know, he accidently declined an popular Hindi movie? As per the reports, the 49-year-old actor shared an interesting moment from his career where he unknowingly turned the role of Jagdish Tyagi in the 2013 courtroom drama Jolly LLB. The part, which eventually went to Arshad Warsi, went on to become one of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema.

What's the story?

As per the Hindustan Times, Talpade recalled his meeting with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor. “I remember Subhash ji narrated a story to me, but at that time I was busy with other commitments, so things didn’t move forward. A few years later, when Jolly LLB released, I watched it and immediately called him to congratulate him. I told him, ‘Sir, what a lovely film!’ He just laughed and said, ‘Don’t you remember? I had come to you with this story.’ I was shocked when he revealed it was the same film. I never knew I was missing out on such an opportunity,” Shreyas admitted.

Despite the missed chance, Talpade praised Arshad Warsi for his role, saying, “Arshad did a fantastic job. Sometimes things happen for a reason. As actors, we can’t predict how a film will be received- it’s all part of the journey.”

About Jolly LLB series

The Jolly LLB franchise is directed by Subhash Kapoor, and it revolves around lawyers fighting for justice in India’s flawed legal system. The first film was released in 2013 which starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. It was followed by Jolly LLB 2 in 2017 with Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The much-anticipated Jolly LLB 3 is currently in the works under Star Studio18, featuring a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao.

Shreyas Talpade’s recent projects

Shreyas was last seen in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. The film earned mixed reviews but managed to have a strong opening at the box office. He also appeared in the comedy Housefull 5 and the horror-comedy Kapkapiii with Tusshar Kapoor.

