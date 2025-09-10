/Jolly LLB 3 trailer: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi punch, pull and beat each other up in this hilarious ride.

One of the much-loved court franchises is returning to the theatres in Sept, and this time, the audience will witness Akshay Kumar's Jolly Mishra and Arshad Warsi's Jolly Tyagi in a court together fighting against each other. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the movie brings Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla, all reprising their characters from the first and second films.

Jolly LLB 3 trailer

After a long wait, the trailer for the third instalment of Jolly LLB 3 was released, giving the audience a sneak peek into the humorous court world. The 3-minute trailer begins with a dramatic start with rural people, who are apparently fighting for their land. Soon, Jolly Mishra from Kanpur gets introduced, then Jolly Tyagi from Meerut, and both of their struggles are not yet over, as they are still facing financial issues. Their rivalry is far from over, as they never shy away from beating each other in the courts. However, they come face-to-face when they get on the same case, but representing different sides in the court of Judge Tripathi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi engage in a hilarious showdown filled with punches. The trailer features loud courtroom debates and fun banter, while also hinting at a significant social issue that the film will address this time. From what is revealed in the trailer, Akshay's character appears to play the villain, defending Gajraj Rao's character, a businessman who has illegally taken land from poor villagers.

The first Jolly LLB movie came out in 2013 with Arshad, playing the role of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, alongside Boman Irani. The movie was a sleeper hit at the box office. In the 2017 sequel, Akshay played the lead character of advocate Jolly Mishra. The second instalment was a huge box office hit.