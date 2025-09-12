/Ashneer Grover throws shade at Salman Khan; says reality shows are not about weekend hosts

Businessman and television personality Ashneer Grover has once again entered a controversy by taking a subtle jab at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19. Known for his outspoken nature, Grover recently spoke about how reality shows should be structured, and many believe his comments were a direct dig at Salman and the format of Bigg Boss.

Ashneer Grover aims at weekend hosts

Speaking in an interview about his new reality show Rise and Fall, the former Shark Tank judge highlighted that the true stars of such programs are the contestants. Without naming Salman directly, he remarked that Indian reality shows often end up being more about the “big superstar host” rather than the people who actually contribute content.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Reality shows have to be about contestants. In India, we had a massive show with a massive superstar. But it has now become more about him than the players. The fact is, contestants are the ones who put in 24 hours of hard work, while the host only shows up on weekends,” Grover stated. “The balance of power has to return to contestants and their content, instead of being hijacked by someone who only comes in occasionally,” he further added.

A longstanding feud with Salman Khan

However, Grover’s dig is not something new, given his rocky history with Salman Khan. In earlier interviews, he recounted an unpleasant experience during a sponsored ad shoot. According to the businessman, Salman’s management team allegedly told him that the actor would not take a photo with him despite having spent hours briefing him for the project. “I sat with him for three hours. Then his manager said Salman won’t click a photo. I told them, fine, I won’t take one, go to hell. What’s the big deal?” Grover had once said, Talking about the incident.

Also Read: Actress Karishma Sharma sustains serious injuries after jumping from train

When Salman Khan fired back

The tension between the two became public during Grover’s guest appearance on Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. “The meeting was with your team, not you. You made it sound like we tricked you. That’s wrong,” Salman said on the show. Following this, Grover issued an on-air apology, clarifying that he had no intention of disrespecting the Bollywood star.

While Salman continues to host Bigg Boss 19, Grover has stepped into the world of reality TV hosting with Rise and Fall. Fans online are divided, some agree with Grover’s viewpoint that contestants deserve more recognition, while others see his comments as yet another provocation in his ongoing conflict with Salman Khan. However, for now, Salman has not responded to Grover’s latest remarks.