/Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actress Karishma Sharma sustains serious injuries after jumping from local train in Mumbai, shares health update

Actress Karishma Sharma, who is best known for her roles in films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ragini MMS: Returns, among others, has reportedly sustained serious injuries after jumping from a local train in Mumbai on Wednesday. She shared her health update with fans on social media.

Karishma Sharma's health update after suffering serious injuries

Karishma Sharma took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note, writing about the incident. The actress stated, "Yesterday, while heading for a show in Churchgate, I decided to take the train dressed in a saree. As I boarded the train, it started picking up speed, and I noticed my friends couldn't catch it. Out of fear, I jumped off and unfortunately fell off my back, hitting my head".

She further wrote, I've injured my back, my head is swollen, and I'm covered in bruises. The doctors advised that I do an MRI and have kept me under observation for a day to ensure the head injury isn't severe. I've been in pain since yesterday, but I'm staying strong. Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery and send me your love - it means a lot", wrote Karishma Sharma.

For the unversed, Karishma is currently under a doctor's observation to ensure that the head injury isn't severe.

All about Karishma Sharma

Karishma Sharma is an actress and model who is best known for portraying Ragini in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns. Other shows she has been part of are Fixerr, Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends, Hum- I'm Because of Us, Pavitra Rishta, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Love by Chance, among others.

