/Do You Wanna Partner review: Tamannaah Bhatia-Diana Penty’s show is all about breaking barriers and brewing freedom

Amazon Prime Video's Do You Wanna Partner, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, is finally out. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the story of two friends opening a Beer business and how they rise through several obstacles and challenges from society. The eight-episode comedy-drama has showcased the journey of friendships, laughter, fun, rivalry, and resilience in the start-up culture of India.

Plot of Do You Wanna Partner

The story of the show begins with the aspirations of Shikha Roy Chowdhury(played by Tamannaah Bhatia) to open a business of her own after Silver Tusk, owned by Vikram Walia (played by Neeraj Kabi), takes over the company she has worked in. Followed by this, her friend Anahita Makujina (played by Diana Penty) also resigns from her job to start up the dream of opening a beer business.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Moving with the dream of opening a craft beer business, so that Shikha can keep the passion of her father alive, the duo face a lot of challenges and obstacles in a male-dominated society. For support, they ultimately had to take the support of an alter ego, David Jones, and soon convinced the whole world. To avoid any kind of hindrance, they even rope in Dylan Thomas (Jaaved Jaferi), a stage actor who cosplays David.

With everything set, and their brewer Bobby (played by Nakuul Mehta), they launch their craft beer brand named Juggaro, but Vikram Walia keeps on creating obstacles for them.

How do the duo, with the help of their team, keep everything from being snatched by Vikram Walia? Do they become successful? Will Shikha be able to fulfill her father's dream of making her craft beer business?

Positive aspects of Do You Wanna Partner

The Amazon Prime Video show created by Nishant Nayak and Mithun Gangopadhyay has done a decent job, as well with the dialogues written by Nandini Gupta, Nidhi Sethia, and Aarsh Vora. The production design of the show was top-notch.

The backdrops of Kolkata and Delhi, shown by cinematographer Anubhav Bansal, personally gave a sense of glamour and authenticity. The performance by a few of the cast was done brilliantly.

The music composed by Rajan Batra, Harshvardha Gadhvi, Ronit Vinta, Juss, Prabhdeep, RUHH & JOH, KhoslaRaghu, and Kanishk Seth was the cherry on the cake for the album.

What does Do You Wanna Partner showcase?

It shows the fast-paced start-up culture and how the cut-throat competition takes a toll, and it also gives a sense of realism. The show also adds how women wanting to do something on their own face challenges, being in a male-dominated society.

Flaws in Do You Wanna Partner

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty have done a brilliant job in delivering their roles as Shikha and Anahita. Several other characters, such as Shikha's mother and her boyfriend Kabir (played by Ranvijay Singh). The flashbacks of Shikha's father (played by Indraneil Sengupta) could have shown more about the story of his bond with his friend Vikram Walia and what went wrong for the audience.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Shaun White part ways after 5 years

Verdict

Overall, Do You Wanna Partner delivers a beautiful and enriching experience for women who want to do something bold and risky in their careers. In the backdrop of the NCR region's spirit, the lighthearted story is filled with fun moments, an engaging cast, and warm and feel-good moments till the very end.

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in politically charged One Battle After Another