Sanjay Gupta on shocking demands of actors: From 6 vanity vans to sky-high costs

For over a year, discussions around the entourage costs of actors in the Hindi film industry have been making headlines, with many highlighting the financial burden producers and makers face due to the enormous fees and lavish demands of Bollywood stars. Now, director Sanjay Gupta has revealed some shocking details about the excessive expenses that filmmakers are forced to bear. Speaking on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, Gupta opened up about the rising costs linked to actors and their teams.

Sanjay Gupta on actors demanding six vanity vans

Speaking on the podcast, Sanjay revealed that he knows actors who have six vanity vans. “This is real; I’m very serious. The first van is his personal space. In one van, sir sits naked. Next to that is sir’s other van, where he does his makeup and hair. Then, there is the van where sir holds his meetings. The fourth van is his gym, where sir works out.”

He further elaborated that such actors are accompanied by a massive entourage that includes a trainer, driver, and even a maintenance man.

He also shared that the celebrity couple are “even worse.”

“There are 11 vans that come on set. Don’t they eat together at home? They’re husband and wife, and still they have separate kitchen vans! I’m not exaggerating at all,'' he added.

However, Gupta hailed legendary Amitabh Bachchan, revealing he never let the producer pay his staff fees. ''Mr Bachchan never, ever lets you pay his staff. There is nothing. No per-day, no conveyance. He says, ‘It’s my staff; it’s not the producer’s lookout’. His makeup man, his hairstylist, his driver, his boy… That’s Mr Bachchan for you. But now, a team of two or three has become a team of 30,” he shared.

A Bollywood actor was fired from a South Indian film

Without naming the actor, Gupta shared how the actor went to shoot the movie, which was a South Indian project. However, after the producer learned about his six vanity vans, he quickly asked the actor to leave, and the project was shelved.