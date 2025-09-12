/Demon Slayer-Infinity Castle box office collection: Japanese anime expected to make strong start



Anime fans can finally heave a sigh of relief after their favourite Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle released in cinemas today, ie, on September 12. The film, which has stormed the Indian box office, is now eyeing a strong start and creating a milestone. Let's know all about the early estimate figures and more.

What are the early estimates of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

As per the Sacnilk report, the early estimates of the film are around Rs 0.98 crore net in India on day one for all languages. Reportedly, the advance booking of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has been recorded as one of the biggest pre-sales in the country this year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The rise of the animation genre has grown, and it has become the biggest non-Hollywood grosser. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned 200k tickets and is the third biggest pre-sales earner this year in terms of tickets sold in the three national chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis).

Trending Stories

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's numbers in Asian countries

Reports suggest Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had already been released in other Asian countries. In Taiwan, reportedly, the movie had grossed $18.34 million, followed by Hong Kong with $7.1 million, Indonesia with $6.2 million, Thailand with $6 million, and Malaysia with $5 million.

What do we know about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, helmed by Haruo Sotozaki, tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps who find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle. It will depict the dramatic events as the Demon Slayer Corps is pulled into the eerie and ever-shifting Infinity Castle.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and Shaun White part ways after 5 years