/Demon Slayer craze in India! First Japanese film to set early morning shows in Mumbai

Anime fans, the wait is finally over! Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set to make its big splash in India. One of the most-anticipated anime films is all set to release in Indian cinemas with bookings, which already began on September 5. But, the biggest catch is that this film will be making a historic moment this month. Let's delve into knowing more details.

What are the timings of the first shows in India?

Anime fans who were eagerly waiting for the bookings are in for a treat when the film, in a few select theatres in Mumbai, will host 5 am screenings, reportedly. Moreover, the viewers will be able to choose between Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With these language options, it will welcome a wider audience across all ages.

All about Demon Slayer: Infinity Slayer

The Japanese animated dark fantasy film is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. It is the sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series, as well as its fourth, fifth, and sixth film adaptations, following Mugen Train (2020) and compilation films To the Swordsmith Village (2023) and To the Hashira Training (2024).

It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, produced by Ufotable, and written by the studio's staff members. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will depict the dramatic events as the Demon Slayer Corps is pulled into the eerie and ever-shifting Infinity Castle. The film will bring the final and most intense showdown between Tanjiro and Muzan to the big screen.