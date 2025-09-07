/Comedian Jon Reep arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of minor

Renowned American stand-up comedian and actor Jon Reep, who has appeared in sitcoms and several commercials, has landed in legal soup after he is reportedly facing child exploitation charges and has been arrested in his home state of North Carolina. Let's delve in to know more details about Jon Reep's case.

More details of Jon Reep's arrest

As per reports, Jon Reep has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Reportedly, the Hickory Police Department in North Carolina had announced the comedian's arrest in a statement on Facebook.

Reportedly, the arrest comes after Hickory Police had received an Internet Crimes Against Children cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 15, 2025, that reported child sex abuse material. They have even confiscated some of his personal property, as per a police official.

Reportedly, Reep was first transported after arrest to Catawba County Detention Facility and then posted a $260,000 bond on September 5.

What do we know about Jon Reep?

Jon Reep is best known for "That thing got a Hemi? Guy in Dodge commercials. He then played the role of Police Officer Gerald Bob in the popular ABC sitcom Rodney from 2004 to 2006. Reep had won the fifth season of the Last Comic Standing show on NBC.

Other shows Jon Reep has been part of include Late Friday, Metro Jethro, Bandits vs Smokies, Good Luck Charlie, Premium Blend, and R U Faster Than a Redneck?.