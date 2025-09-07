/Baaghi 4 Vs The Bengal Files BO day 2: Tiger Shroff's action-thriller dips, while Vivek Agnihotri's directorial sees slight growth

The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 were released in theatres on September 5. Baaghi 4 has dipped down after a strong start on the second day, while Vivek Agnihotri's political drama has managed to garner numbers.
Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's political drama The Bengal Files locked horns ever since they released in cinemas on the same day, i.e., September 5. Baaghi 4 opened to a decent start at the box office, while The Bengal Files performed poorly on day one. However, the tables have turned, and there have been slight changes in the figures in both films. Let's delve into knowing how much they have earned on day two.
According to the Sacnilk report, Baaghi 4 earned around Rs 9 crore net in India. While on the first day, the film had earned Rs 12 crore, and the total collection now stands at Rs 21 crore. The overall Hindi occupancy is 23.79%. The highest occupancy on day two has been recorded in Jaipur (34.25%), followed by Surat (28.25%) and Lucknow (28%).
While The Bengal Files, as per reports of Sacnilk, on day two has earned Rs 2.25 crore net in India. On day one, it had earned Rs 1.75 crore, and the total collection stands at Rs 4 crore. The overall Hindi occupancy is 29.91%. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Chennai (73.33%), followed by Bengaluru (65%), Pune (38%), and NCR (30.75%).
Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man who survives a suicide attempt, but his reality blurs. His loved ones question him as a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.
Helmed by A.Harsha, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, among others.
The Bengal Files, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, is all about the communal violence in Bengal, which is the aftermath of Direct Action Day and the devastating Noakhali Riots. The film stars Pallavi Joshi, Simratt Kaur Randhawa, Mithun Chakraborty, Namashi Chakraborty, Saurav Das, and Anupam Kher among others.