/The Bengal Files Vs Baaghi 4 box office collection: Which film earned more on day one?

The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 locked horns on the same day, ie, released on September 5. Read more to know which film minted more numbers on day one at the box office.
The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 released on same day in cinemas, ie, on September 5. Both the Bollywood films clashed at the box office, but with contrasting performances. Despite locking horns on the same day, the buzz of both films has definitely created an impact on the box office. Let's delve into know who dominated the box office on day one.
As per the Sacnilk report, The Bengal Files earned Rs 1.75 crore on day one, with overall Hindi occupancy 21.24%. The highest has been recorded in Chennai (64.33%), followed by Bengaluru (45%), Pune (25.25%), and Lucknow (25%).
Also Read: The Bengal Files Movie Review: Vivek Agnihotri's film is divisive and inconsistent with credible performances
While Baaghi 4, as per reports of Sacnilk, had collected Rs 12 crore on day one. The action-thriller had an overall 28.32 % Hindi occupancy. The highest has been recorded in Jaipur (53%), followed by Lucknow (40%), Chennai (45%), and Kolkata (34.25%).
Also Read: The Bengal Files faces hurdle in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg! Morning show cancelled despite advance bookings
As per WION's Shomin Sen's review, The Bengal Files' partition and its harrowing effects have been well documented in cinema over the years. Agnihotri goes back a year to narrate first the Calcutta riots and then the Noakhali violence that cemented the decision of Pakistan in every way possible. While these stalwarts are all good in their performance, it is a terribly inconsistent screenplay that lets the film down.
The Bengal Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri boasts of an impressive cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Namashi Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, Mohan Kapur, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Palomi Ghosh.
Helmed by A.Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa with Harnaaz Sandhu making her Bollywood debut. Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man who survives a suicide attempt, but his reality blurs. His loved ones question him as a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.