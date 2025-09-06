/The Bengal Files Vs Baaghi 4 box office collection: Which film earned more on day one?

The Bengal Files and Baaghi 4 released on same day in cinemas, ie, on September 5. Both the Bollywood films clashed at the box office, but with contrasting performances. Despite locking horns on the same day, the buzz of both films has definitely created an impact on the box office. Let's delve into know who dominated the box office on day one.

Which film garnered more at box office on day one?

As per the Sacnilk report, The Bengal Files earned Rs 1.75 crore on day one, with overall Hindi occupancy 21.24%. The highest has been recorded in Chennai (64.33%), followed by Bengaluru (45%), Pune (25.25%), and Lucknow (25%).

While Baaghi 4, as per reports of Sacnilk, had collected Rs 12 crore on day one. The action-thriller had an overall 28.32 % Hindi occupancy. The highest has been recorded in Jaipur (53%), followed by Lucknow (40%), Chennai (45%), and Kolkata (34.25%).

All about The Bengal Files: Review, cast and more

As per WION's Shomin Sen's review, The Bengal Files' partition and its harrowing effects have been well documented in cinema over the years. Agnihotri goes back a year to narrate first the Calcutta riots and then the Noakhali violence that cemented the decision of Pakistan in every way possible. While these stalwarts are all good in their performance, it is a terribly inconsistent screenplay that lets the film down.

The Bengal Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri boasts of an impressive cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Namashi Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Simrat Kaur, Saswata Chatterjee, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das, Mohan Kapur, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Palomi Ghosh.

All about Baaghi 4