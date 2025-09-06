/Ashish Warang, best known for Drishyam, Sooryavanshi dies at 55, condolences pour in

Renowned Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who has worked in several Bollywood films, including Drishyam and Sooryavanshi, among others, has reportedly passed away at the age of 55 in Mumbai at a private hospital. The news of his demise has shocked everyone, and condolences have poured in from everyone on social media.

What was the exact cause of death of Ashish Warang?

As per reports, the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed. Reportedly, he was battling health issues for some time, and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. Actor Ashish Warang's brother Abhijeet Warang shared a post on social media. He wrote, 'Ashish Warang Dada, I really miss you. First, you served the country as an Air Force officer and then showed your acting talent. Gem of the heart. We really miss you, Ashish Warang Dada.'

Netizens took to social media to pay their respects, and one user wrote, "Shocking, actor Ashish Warang passed away today. RIP. He worked in Sooryavanshi, Drishyam, Mardaani, and many Marathi and south movies".

Another user wrote, "Popular actor Ashish Waran, known for Drishyam and Sooryavanshi, left us very early Om Shanti".

All about Ashish Warang

Ashish Warang worked with several stars, including Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and John Abraham in movies like Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Ek Villain Returns, among others.