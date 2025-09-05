/The White Lotus season 4: After Thailand, makers have found new location for the black comedy-show?

Emmy-winning show The White Lotus will be back with season four after the third season ended in April 2025. Created by Mike White, the American series is one of the most popular and watched series. With fans eagerly waiting for the fourth season, a report has surfaced that a new location has been finalised. Let's delve in to know more details.

Which location for season four of The White Lotus has been finalised?

According to Deadline report, the makers of the murder-mystery comedy-drama series have locked France as the location for the fourth part. Reportedly, the famous Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, which is perched on the tip of the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera, has been finalised. The hotel has strong Hollywood ties with its proximity to Cannes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But, reportedly, sources are saying that no hotel has been locked .However, HBO has not yet commented or given any official confirmation in regard to this report.

For the unversed, the previous three seasons of the show took place in Hawaii, Sicily in Italy, and Thailand. Each season is set at a different White Lotus resort hotel, and is mostly self-contained, with some characters returning. More details about season 4 are yet-to-be revealed by the makers.

All about The White Lotus

The White Lotus is all about dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort, which are unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation. Each season features a different ensemble cast. Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, and Jon Gries are the only actors to appear in multiple seasons.