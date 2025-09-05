Kannada horror-comedy Su From So will be finally making its release on a digital platform. For those who had missed the film in theatres, they can finally watch it from the comfort of their homes. Released on July 25, the movie has earned glowing reviews from critics as well as the audience and has been established as one of the profitable films.

On which platform Su From So will be available to watch?

The Kannada hit film has reportedly been acquired by OTT platform JioHotstar. As reported, the film was earlier slated to release today, ie, September 5, but the platform and the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the release date of its premiere.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

All about Su From So: Plot, cast, box office, and more

Written and directed by J.P. Thuminad, Su From So tells the story of a boy's innocent crush, which unleashes strange events in the village, that have everyone convinced he's brought a ghost along with his feelings. It stars Shaneel Gautham, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B. Shetty, among others.

The film's songs were composed by Sumedh K, an independent musician, who debuted in the mainstream cinema with this film's soundtrack. The background score was composed by Sandeep Thulasidas. The film was distributed in North India by AA Films.

Its Malayalam dubbed version was released in Kerala by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Mythri Movie Makers for Telugu release. The film was distributed internationally by Phars Films.