/From Uncle Buck to Cool Runnings: John Candy’s best films

From hilarious buddy comedies to heartfelt dramas, John Candy's films continue to entertain audiences worldwide. So here are some must-watch John Candy movies you shouldn’t miss.
John Candy was one of Hollywood’s most beloved comedic actors. Whether he was the goofy uncle, the clumsy sidekick, or the unlikely mentor, Candy always brought warmth to his roles that made audiences instantly connect with him. Here are some of his most memorable films and where to watch them.
In this John Hughes classic, Candy plays Buck Russell, a carefree uncle who suddenly has to take care of his brother’s children. Candy’s performance is both hilarious and heartfelt. You can rent the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Perhaps Candy’s most famous role, he stars opposite Steve Martin in this unforgettable buddy comedy directed by John Hughes. It’s a rare comedy that leaves you laughing and tearing up at the same time. You can rent the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Cool Runnings is based on the true story of the Jamaican bobsled team that competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics. The film remains a classic, and Candy’s performance is remembered as one of his best. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.
In Mel Brooks’ cult classic Star Wars parody, Candy plays Barf, a half-man, half-dog sidekick. His knack for embracing absurdity without losing his charm made him the perfect fit for the role. You can rent the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Candy shines in this family comedy about two very different families vacationing together in the woods. From disastrous fishing trips to run-ins with wild animals, this film is a hilarious ride from start to finish. You can watch the film on Netflix.
In this romantic fantasy directed by Ron Howard, Candy plays Freddie Bauer, the carefree womaniser. Candy steals every scene he’s in with his hilarious one-liners and charm. You can watch the movie on JioHotstar.