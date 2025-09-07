/Cliffhanger: Reboot of 1993 film Sylvester Stallone's actioner in works?

American action-thriller Cliffhanger, starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, was one of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood in 1993. Reports of a reboot of the film are already underway and are doing the rounds on social media. Let's know who will be part of the film and when it will be released in cinemas.

More details about the Cliffhanger reboot

As per reports, the 1993 action movie reboot will feature Lily James and Pierce Brosnan in lead roles. Reportedly, the film is currently in the post-production phase and is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. However, the makers have not yet revealed much about the film.

Reportedly, there is no word on whether Stallone will be part of the possible remake or not.

There's no release date yet for the film, but with the process now in post-production, release details should arrive soon.

All about Cliffhanger

Helmed and co-produced by Renny Harlin and co-written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, it is based on a concept by climber John Long. The film follows Gabe, a mountain climber who becomes embroiled in a heist of a U.S. Treasury plane flying through the Rocky Mountains.

The film premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival and was released in the United States on May 28, 1993, by TriStar Pictures. Apart from Sylvester Stallone, the film also features John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner, Caroline Goodall, Leon Robinson, and Craig Fairbrass, among others.