/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan got emotional as Kunickaa Sadanand's son hails her mother



It was an emotional moment for Salman Khan during latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19. The superstar has returned to host the reality show's recent season, and like all the previous years, he's doing a job most entertainingly. While he spends most of the time schooling the contestants. But, the emotional moment arrived when he invited a special guest, actor Ayaan Lall, son of contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, one of the eldest housemates this year.

The surprise entry of Ayaan moved everyone, as the atmosphere quickly shifted from serious to emotional when he walked onto the stage.



Talking about her mother's performance in the show, Ayaan prayed for her, saying that the entire country is watching you, including her family, who are super proud of her.



He also spoke about her mother's struggle, and how she has single-handedly raised her children and also lived for everyone else, forgetting herself. While Ayaan praised her, everyone got teary, and even Salman was not able to control his tears.

Taking to Instagram, Ayaan also shared a post dedicated to her mom. In a heartwarming post, he shared,'' our realise a persons value in your life when they aren’t around. It doesn’t matter whether or not you win now, I think Bigg Boss has made me realise how much I love you. I’ve always said this, I’m the luckiest person in the whole wide world because I have a mother like you who has spent everyday praying for me @iam_kunickaasadanand @beingsalmankhan Sir, whether it was on the Sets of Sikandar or at Bigg Boss just being around you is like a dream come true. The amount of lives you have touched, the people you help and the love you spread in this world. I thank god that I got to share the same stage with you.''

The clip of Khan wiping his tears has gone viral across the internet.

During his appearance, Ayaan also addressed Farrhana Bhat's demeaning comments about Kinickaa, where she had called her a flop actress and a flop lawyer in a recent episode.