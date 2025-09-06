/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan calls out Amaal Malik for his behavior in the latest promo | Watch

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 19, which is getting interesting with each passing day. The show has definitely kept everyone hooked with several twists and turns, be it arguments regarding food or the captaincy task. In the latest promo release by the makers, Salman Khan is seen bashing Amaal Malik for his behavior. The clip has since then become viral on social media.

Salman Khan criticises Amaal Malik, video goes viral

In the latest promo of Weekend ka Vaar shared on the official Instagram handle by the makers, Salman Khan is heard saying, "Amaal, what are you doing here? Are you here to sleep?. Amaal replies with No. Salman further continued by saying, "You are here to tell us who the real Amaal Malik is. Did you tell us? What are you waiting for? The image you had outside is getting worse. Expectations were high. Amaal will create a storm in this house".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Basically, a front-foot man has become a background artist. It's shocking", the Bollywood star said.

This comes out after Amaal Malik is often seen sleeping inside the house, and whenever he is asked to wake up, he either abuses or mocks Bigg Boss. Regarding this, Salman Khan gives him a reality check by questioning his stance in the house. For the unversed, in a 2024 exclusive interview with WION, Amaal had revealed that Salman and Sohail have had a close association with his family for many years.

Also Read: The Bengal Files faces hurdle after show in Mumbai gets cancelled

Amaal Malik's brother's reaction to his entry in Bigg Boss 19

Earlier, a fan had asked Armaan on X, "What was your reaction to Amaal doing Bigg Boss?". To this, the singer wrote, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai (But who can explain this to Amaal now? Anyway, consider it a boarding school, have some fun, and come back. Many songs are pending).

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar is first Indian actress to attend the Young Global Leaders Summit