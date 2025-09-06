/Bhumi Pednekar is the first Indian actress to attend the Young Global Leaders Summit 2025

Bhumi Satish Pednekar registered a significant feat by becoming the first Indian actress to attend the prestigious Young Global Leaders Summit 2025 in Geneva. Hosted by the World Economic Forum, the Summit brings together influential and young leaders from different fields to talk about global issues and drive change. Bhumi’s inclusion at the Summit marks a groundbreaking moment for the Indian film industry and global leadership.

Bhumi took to her social media handle to share joyous glimpses from the Summit.

Bhumi Pednekar Photograph: (X)

Even on-screen, she has served films and has played headstrong roles that talk about inclusivity, matters like sanitation, body positivity, female pleasure and a lot more. Her commitment to making impact-driven films and advocating for such issues has earned her recognition on national and international levels.

At the YGL Summit, Bhumi joins a visionary group of selective individuals who contribute to her voice to bring significant change related to environmental concerns. She even uses her limelight and platform to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation. From being involved in various activities, promoting eco-friendly practices, and supporting renewable energy, Bhumi Satish Pednekar has truly cemented herself as a true Climate Warrior.

