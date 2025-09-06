/Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Ashish Kapoor sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged rape case

Seems like more trouble is brewing for TV actor Ashish Kapoor! The celebrity who gained nationwide fame for his role in the popular sitcom Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reportedly been sent to 14-day judicial custody. This comes after he was recently arrested on alleged rape charges.

More updates on Ashish Kapoor's alleged rape case

As per reports, Ashish Kapoor has undergone a medical potency test. According to ANI, the test was conducted at AIIMS on Friday. Reportedly, the Delhi Police had said that, "This report will be used as crucial evidence against him in the alleged rape case".

A senior police officer told HT that the accused was found in Goa after the incident, but escaped when the police team reached there. Later, he was found in Pune. He was arrested on Tuesday. Now the actor has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

All about the Ashish Kapoor case

As per reports, a woman has accused the actor of assaulting her inside the bathroom during a house party in Delhi in August. An FIR was filed on August 11 as the Civil Lines police station in Delhi launched a search for him. The case is currently under investigation.

According to ANI, in her initial complaint, the woman had named Ashish along with a few unidentified men, alleging that they raped her. However, she later revised her statement, specifying that only Ashish was responsible for the assault.