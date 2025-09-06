/Charlie Sheen on going public about sexual encounters with men: 'It's f---ing liberating'

Charlie Sheen, The Two and a Half Men star is telling his secrets to the world, as he's not hiding anything from his past. Among many, the one that is making a lot of headlines is his sexual encounter with a man.



Sheen has opened up about his journey with sobriety, love life, and a lot more in his memoir, The Book of Sheen, and in the two-part Netflix documentary, AKA Charlie Sheen.

“I flipped the menu over,” the 60-year-old star shared in the Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, claiming he wanted to try something new after having sex with women, according to People. “I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me.”



When asked about his sexual encounters with men and how it feels to share them with the world after years of hiding them, the actor called it liberating.

''Liberating. It's f***ing liberating... [to] just talk about stuff. It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f***ing piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he shared.



Sheen's struggle with drugs and alcohol is not hidden from the world, and his addiction peaked in the late 2000s.

In an interview with Good Morning America, the actor revealed that his sexual partners were used to blackmail him. “It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion,” Sheen shared on the show.



“And so at the time, I was just like, ‘Alright, let’s just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away,” He shared.



“They had videoed things or whatever, or had stuff over me,” he continued.



The 60-year-old actor shared that it “held hostage” by his sexual partners.



“I just need to be free of that... and then see how the world feels if people know that stuff,” he said of his decision to speak publicly. “Because I’ve written a story all these years about, ‘Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I’d be dealt with, how I’d be treated, how they’d feel,’” he shared.