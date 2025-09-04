/Ashish Kapoor, known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, arrested in Pune for alleged rape

TV actor Ashish Kapoor, best known for his role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been arrested in Pune in connection with an alleged rape case. According to police reports, a woman has accused the actor of assaulting her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi this past August. An FIR was filed on August 11 at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi, following which the authorities launched a search for him. The case is currently under investigation.

Woman revises statement in the case

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to ANI, police arrested Ashish Kapoor after tracing his movements across multiple locations. In her initial complaint, the woman had named Ashish along with a few unidentified men, alleging that they raped her. However, she later revised her statement, specifying that only Ashish was responsible for the assault.

Woman alleges she was videographed

According to a report by the Indian Express, the woman alleged that the incident was recorded on video, though police have stated they have not yet found any such footage. Investigators also revealed that Kapoor first connected with the woman through Instagram before inviting her to a party at his friend’s house. An FIR was filed against the friend as well, as the woman initially accused him of being involved in the assault. However, both the friend and his wife were later granted anticipatory bail.

CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts

The report further mentions that after reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses, police found that both the woman and Ashish entered the bathroom together. When they failed to come out, his friend and a few other guests knocked on the door, but the two did not respond. This led to an argument with the group that carried on all the way to the society gate. The woman also claimed that the friend’s wife assaulted her. Interestingly, police revealed that it was the wife who eventually called them for assistance.

