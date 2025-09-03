/Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra to shut down amid Rs 60 crore fraud case

You would be living under a rock if you weren’t aware of Shilpa Shetty's uber-cool eatery, Bastian. Sadly, the news has come in that one of its branches is shutting down.

The luxury restaurant, co-owned by the actress and Ranjit Bindra, is part of the Bastian chain, a popular spot for celebrities and food lovers in Mumbai. However, the owners have now decided to close the Bandra restaurant. This update comes after the closure of the Worli branch.

Shilpa Shetty's Bastian Bandra is shutting down

On Tuesday (Sept 2), the actress announced that the Bandra branch of the iconic Mumbai restaurant is shutting down. The venue will serve customers for the last time on Thursday (Sept 3).

The Sukhee actress revealed that they will bid farewell to the eatery with a special night for their closest patrons.

In a post shared on Instagram stories, Shilpa wrote,“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow.”

She added, “To honour this legendary space, we are curating a very special evening for our closest patrons – a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. ''

Shetty continued, “While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”

Shilpa Shetty's statement on Bastian Bandra Photograph: (X)

Located on Linking Road, Bandra West, the restaurant was a favourite hangout spot for celebrities and seafood lovers for nearly a decade. It was known for its stylish décor, vibrant ambience, and signature cuisine.

Meanwhile, Arcane Affair, a weekly Thursday night event, will continue at Bastian At The Top, located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square, Dadar West. For those who are confused, the Bandra restaurant is shutting down, but Bastian At The Top remains fully functional.

