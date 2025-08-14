/Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra charged with defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have been charged of Rs 60 crore fraud. Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari alleged that he transferred the sum to the couple for business expansion around 2015-2023. Now claims it was used for personal expenditure. Kothari, was introduced to the couple through an agent in 2015, when they were directors of the now, defunct Best Deal TV. Shetty held over 87% of the shares of the online shopping platform.

Arya alleged that he sought a loan of Rs 75 crore for the company and it was at 12% annual interest. To avoid higher taxes, the agent suggested that the amount be transferred as an investment. Following which a meeting took place and the deal was finalised. During which it was discussed that the amount would be returned on time.