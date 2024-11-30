New Delhi, India

Dragging my wife Shilpa Shetty's name into unrelated matters unacceptable: Raj Kundra post ED raids (Eds: With file pic) New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Businessman Raj Kundra, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, has requested the media to "respect boundaries" and not drag his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty's name into "unrelated matters".

Advertisment

The ED raided the premises of Kundra and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies, official sources said.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty's lawyer refutes ED raid reports regarding Raj Kundra's case, calls it 'misleading'

Kundra said unlike media reports, he was "fully complying" with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years.

Advertisment

In his first public statement after the raids in an Instagram Story, the entrepreneur said: "As for the claims of ‘associates', ‘pornographic' and ‘money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail!" "A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries…!!! #ED," he added in the post shared on Friday night.

Shetty, who tied the knot with Kundra in 2009, is yet to comment on the raids.

Previously, Shetty's lawyer Prashant Patil told PTI that the action was not against the actor and Kudra was "cooperating in the investigation for the truth to come out." This money laundering case of May, 2022 stems from at least two Mumbai police FIRs and charge sheets filed against Kundra and others. The businessman and some others were arrested in the case and later granted bail.

Advertisment

Also read: Raj Kundra's home raided by Enforcement Directorate in porn production and money laundering case

This is the second money laundering case against Kundra.

Earlier this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 98 crore of Kundra and Shetty in a crypto currency case. The couple, however, obtained relief from the Bombay High Court against this attachment order.