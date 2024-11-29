New Delhi, India

Earlier today (Nov 29) a shocking report emerged, stating that Raj Kundra's residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case that is linked to the allegation of production and distribution of pornographic content.

Hours after the news of the ED raid broke, an official statement from Kundra's wife and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s lawyer was shared, refuting the claims saying that these reports are “not true and misleading.”

In a statement, advocate Prashant Patil said, “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. There is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature.”

Further Patil said that Kundra is cooperating in an ongoing investigation. "The case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out," he said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Raj Kundra's home in Mumbai was one of the 15 locations where the searches were conducted by ED.

Kundra's company is allegedly involved in the case in question.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra has been facing a police probe in connection with the pornography case. In 2021, the businessman was accused of running a pornography racket. He was among the 11 people who were arrested in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Apart from the pornography case, ED is also probing Kundra over his alleged involvement in a Bitcoin ponzi scam. Earlier this year in April, ED seized his and wife Shetty's assets worth Rs 970 million during the probe of the same case.