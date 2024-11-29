New Delhi, India

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s father, Joseph Prabhu, is no more.

The actress shared the saddening news with her followers. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, “Until we meet again, Dad," with a broken heart emoji.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be known.

In a statement shared by her spokesperson, they said, as per Indian Express, “Due to the sad demise of her father, Joseph Prabhu, Samantha and her family are going through a period of mourning. We kindly request all her fans and members of the media to give her and her family some privacy.”

Samantha was born to Joseph Prabhu and Ninette Prabhu. Her father was a Telugu Anglo-Indian and her mother is a Syrian Malayali. The Family Man 2 actress has kept her family quite away from the limelight.

The actress, who is basking in the success of her show Citadel: Honey Bunny, recently opened up about her strained relationship with her father and how she had to fight for his validation from her childhood.

In the interview with Galatta India, Samantha talked about how her father's harsh words led her to have several insecurities, "All my life growing up, I had to fight for validation. My father was kind of like; I think most Indian parents are like that and they think they are protecting you, and they will be like, 'You're actually not that smart.'"

She further added, "My father actually told me that 'You're actually not that smart, this is just the standard of Indian education, and that's why even you can get a first rank.' Welcome to Indian parents."