New Delhi, India

Ben Affleck's personal life continues to dominate headlines and gossip columns. Recently, the actor was seen hugging his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at their family's Thanksgiving lunch. A publication carried a photo of the two and captioned the image as “Ben Affleck cozies up to ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Thanksgiving amid Jennifer Lopez divorce."

The photo prompted a user on X to compare Affleck to the iconic comic book character of Archie Andrews. The user found uncanny similarities between the two.

The X user shared the publication's post in which Ben could be seen hugging ex-wife Jennifer Garner at their family's Thanksgiving lunch. The user, while reposting, wrote in their caption, “Constantly juggling a beautiful diva, a kindhearted girl-next-door, and a sexually tense male friendship… none of us could ever understand an archie comic the way he does.”

Advertisment

Constantly juggling a beautiful diva, a kindhearted girl-next-door, and a sexually tense male friendship… none of us could ever understand an archie comic the way he does https://t.co/jP0ZbpBxT8 — zou bisou bisou where are you (@lilgrapefruits) November 29, 2024 ×

Meet Ben Alleck's Betty, Veronica, and Jughead

Let us help you to deconstruct the post. The beautiful diva from Archies comics is Veronica Lodge and in Ben's life, it is his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisment

Lopez has filed for divorce from Affleck a few months back after being married for two years. They first dated back in 2002 and even got engaged later that year. However, they called off the engagement and broke up two years later only to rekindle their romance in 2021.

Jennifer Garner is the “kindhearted girl next door” or Betty Cooper in Ben's life. They began dating in 2004, got married in 2005, and divorced years later in 2018. The two co-parent three children—Violet Anne, Fin, and Samuel Garner. The two have also remained friends after their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez falling in love with bodyguard post divorce with Ben Affleck?

Advertisment

The “sexually male tense friendship” or the Jughead Jones in the equation refers to his best friend for decades, fellow actor Matt Damon. The two got their breakthrough in Hollywood with Gus Van Sant's 1997 film Good Will Hunting for which they won Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay. They continue to not only work together as actors but also run a production house in Artists Equity.

Life took a beating for Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce, says her 'whole f***ing world exploded'