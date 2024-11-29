New Delhi

Raj Kundra's residence was searched by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday Morning. The ED conducted searches in 15 locations around Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh including Kundra's residence. Kundra is married to Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty.

The search operations are reportedly linked to a money-laundering investigation with regard to allegations surrounding the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications. Kundra's company is allegedly involved in the case.

The ED's inquiry stems from a case initiated by the Mumbai police against Kundra in 2021 in connection with the alleged porn production.

Many would recall, Raj Kundra was previously arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He later secured bail from a city court.

The ED is also probing his alleged involvement in a crypto-ponzi scheme spearheaded by Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind behind the Gain Bitcoin scam. Earlier this year, the ED attached assets worth ₹ 98 crore belonging to Kundra and Shetty. The ED had claimed they were acquired using proceeds from illicit activities, including the Gain Bitcoin scam.