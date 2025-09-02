/Did you know Shraddha Kapoor once worked as a sandwich maker and barista in Boston?

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her honesty and the unfiltered side she shows to the world. While she has always impressed audiences with her acting, it’s her genuine and grounded nature that has helped her connect with millions of fans. Recently, the actress had an ordeal with LinkedIn, the job-finding platform, which mistakenly flagged her account as fake. However, the issue has been solved and LinkedIn has now confirmed that the account is of the Stree actress, who simply wants to expand her business.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Honest Work Experience on LinkedIn

These days, the 38-year-old star is busy updating her LinkedIn profile. One of her recent updates grabbed the internet’s attention and left everyone in splits. The actress revealed that before entering Bollywood and following in the footsteps of her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, she worked several odd jobs while studying in the USA.

Kapoor has been updating her work profile not only with her film achievements but also with the part-time jobs she did in America. Alongside her career in movies, she also highlighted her role as co-founder of Palmonas, a luxury brand she joined last year.

But did you know her very first job was as a barista at Starbucks in Boston, Massachusetts?

Screengrab of Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn profile Photograph: (X)

In the description of this job, she humorously wrote, ''The slowest Barista in Boston. I want to find all the customers and apologise.''

Her second job was as a sandwich maker at Einstein Bros. Bagels. In her description, she proudly mentioned that she made really good bagels.

From 2009 to the present, Shraddha has been working as a professional actor, building a net worth of crores.

Kapoor's secret behind the huge following has always been her authenticity. In one of her interviews, the actress shared that she truly believed in being real. And, the actress's LinkedIn work profile is a big proof of that.

Netizens React to Shraddha Kapoor’s Utmost Honesty

As soon as Kapoor’s LinkedIn profile updates went viral, netizens began sharing their reactions. Some felt deeply connected, recalling how many students in the US take up odd jobs for pocket money. Others responded with hilarious comments.

One user wrote on LinkedIn: " Even LinkedIn is no longer just about resumes, it’s about narratives, authenticity, and connection. If Shraddha Kapoor is here to share her entrepreneurial side, maybe it’s also a reminder for us to show up more authentically and share our own stories, no matter how big or small it is. Taking inspiration from this, I’m also reviving my LinkedIn after a long break. Consider this a new start ✨ Excited to stay consistent and share more thoughts, learnings, and experiences here.''

While LinkedIn had garnered more serious reactions, actual fun was on Reddit, where netizens shared hilarious reactions.

Another user wrote,''Executive MBA kro Ab.''

Third user wrote,''Isko bhi US mein part time side income ke liye kamana pada 😞 struggle is real.. ''