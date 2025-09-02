/5 reasons why Param Sundari is the perfect rom-com to watch

Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films’ Param Sundari has taken a strong start at the box office, backed by glowing reviews and word-of-mouth.

Love stories set the beat for Hindi Cinema, but once in a blue moon comes a film that reminds us why we got pining for the genre in the first place. Param Sundari is such a rom-com. An old-world romance with fresh soul, vibrance, and soul, woven in the gorgeously photogenic. The Param Sundari track is topping all charts and the magnificent jodi of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is being packed into theaters for a fun romantic movie apt for all ages. The movie saw a terrific jump of 40%.

So, here are five reasons it's an ideal film to binge on this monsoon.

1. First-Timers Create Magic

For the very first time, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are together onscreen, and their chemistry is already there, spreading like wildfire on social media. Be it the fun banter during Pardesiya or the deep longing during Chand Kagaz Ka, conversations gush about how refreshing this jodi feels to the audience.

2. A North-South Love Story Close to the Heart

The movie beautifully combines the dreary madness of Delhi with the charm of the quieter Kerala. From riding bikes through the backwaters to kissing in the iconic church, Param Sundari captures romance cross-culturally without slipping into clichés and stereotypes.

3. Melodies That Never Leave You Standing

With chartbusters like Pardesiya (already in Spotify's Top 10), the monsoon anthem Bheegi Saree, and cactus-soulfully Chakrakagaz Ka, Sachin-Jigar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya provided the backdrop for every mood of love.

4. Dazzling, Scenic, Magnificent

Shot amidst the splendor of Kerala and the rich culture of North India, the film is definitely an ocular treat. The monsoon downpour, the backwaters, and the ancient architecture do not just set a backdrop but enhance the romance, supergluing every frame worthy of a postcard.

5. A Story For All Ages